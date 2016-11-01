BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 2 Cedar Woods Properties Ltd
* Company anticipates a similar profit result in fy2017 to record profit achieved in fy2016
* Re-affirms guidance given in august and anticipates reporting a net profit after tax similar to fy2016's record result of $43.6 million
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO