Nov 1 Mettrum Health Corp
* Mettrum voluntarily recalls select products exposed to
plant spray
* Mettrum Health Corp - Mettrum expects financial impact on
company to be non-material to its fiscal 2017 results from
recall
* Mettrum Health Corp - No traces of pyrethrin residues were
detected on growing plants or finished products
* Mettrum Health - After Health Canada inspection, it was
brought to co's attention that third-party foliar spray contains
unlisted ingredient pyrethrin
* Mettrum Health Corp - Recall is a Type III recall, which
means use of, or exposure to, product is not likely to cause any
adverse health consequences
* Mettrum Health - Pyrethrin is plant-based insecticide
which is not currently registered for use on medical cannabis
under pest control products act
