BRIEF-Bank Muscat says sukuk issue under Meethaq Sukuk Programme to commence on May 21

May 16 Bank Muscat: •Says all regulatory approvals are now in place for the Meethaq Sukuk Programme •Debut issuance under the sukuk program i.e. Series 1 will commence on 21 May 2017 and close on 1 June 2017 •Series 1 will be for OMR 25 million with a green shoe option of a further OMR 25 million, in case of oversubscription •Series 1 will have a tenor of 5 years and will be issued through a public offer which will be open to all Omani and Non-Omani individuals as well as institution