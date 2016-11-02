Nov 2 Marine Harvest Asa :
* Marine Harvest q3 operational ebit eur 180 million versus
preliminary eur 178 million reported on oct 17 and vs eur 78 mln
in q3 2015
* Driven by seasonally high salmon prices on strong demand
and reduced supply, Marine Harvest achieved record high
operational results
* Marine harvest asa says board has resolved a quarterly
dividend of nok 2.30 per share vs nok 3.2 per share in previous
quarter
* Marine harvest sees 2016 harvest of 381 000 tonnes versus
guidance of 381,000 tonnes on oct 17
* Marine harvest sees 2017 harvest of 403 000 tonnes versus
guidance of 403,000 tonnes on oct 17
* Marine harvest asa says market balance going forward is
expected to remain tight
* Marine harvest says will continue to ramp up marketing
efforts in important markets such as us where we are about to
open up a new processing plant in dallas
* Marine harvest says production costs are increasing and
marine harvest will continue work for lower production costs
* Marine harvest says the challenges in relation to biology
and sustainable salmon farming are concerning
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)