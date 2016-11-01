Nov 1 Douglas Emmett Inc :
* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.47
* Douglas Emmett Inc sees 2016 net income per common share
diluted of $0.53 to $0.57 per share
* Douglas Emmett - for 2016 increasing the midpoint of AFFO
guidance by 3 cents to $1.44 to $1.46 per share
* Douglas Emmett Inc- for FY 2016, increasing midpoint of
FFO guidance by 2 cents to $1.79 to $1.81 per share
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly total revenue $192.1 million
versus $160.1 million
* Q3 revenue view $190.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
