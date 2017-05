Nov 1 United Technologies Corp -

* Issued $650 million aggregate principal amount of 1.500 pct notes due 2019, $750 million aggregate principal amount of 1.950 pct notes due 2021

* Also issued $1,150 million amount of 2.650 pct notes due 2026, $1,100 million principal amount of 3.750 pct notes due 2046 - SEC filing

* Also issued $350 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2019