Nov 1 Dynegy Inc
* Dynegy Inc - affirmation of its 2016 guidance and
initiation of its 2017 guidance
* Dynegy Inc qtrly operating revenues $1,184 million versus
$1,232 million
* Dynegy Inc - affirming 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance range
at $1,000 to $1,100 million and 2016 free cash flow guidance at
$200 to $300 million
* Dynegy Inc qtrly loss per share $1.81
* Dynegy Inc - initiating 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance
range at $1,200 to $1,400 million and 2017 free cash flow
guidance at $150 to $350 million - sec filing
* Dynegy Inc - Dynegy intends to launch exchange offer in q4
of 2016 for restructuring
* Dynegy Inc - an additional $9 million in cash
consideration will be paid to genco bondholders who previously
participated in rsa
* Dynegy Inc - $138 million increase in non-cash asset
impairment charges and a $74 million increase in non-cash
mark-to-market losses in quarter
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.27
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dynegy Inc-successful restructuring of Genco eliminates
over $600 million in consolidated debt by q1 of 2017
* Dynegy - current pride energized initiative aims to
deliver an incremental $250 million in ebitda and $400 million
in balance sheet improvements by end of 2018
