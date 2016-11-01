BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 2 Flexiroam Ltd
* Signed a partnership agreement with singapore airlines staff union
* Flexiroam and SIASU will collaborate to co-market and coordinate sales of flexiroam services to siasu members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015