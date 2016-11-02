Nov 2 Vitaco Holdings Ltd
* Vitaco does not expect that outcome of asic's
investigations will affect transaction
* Refer to recent media articles published by Fairfax Media
in relation to investigations being undertaken by Australian
Securities And Investments Commission
* Trading is alleged to have occurred in lead up to asx
announcement on 4 august 2016 of vitaco entering into an
agreement with Siic Medical Science Technology (Group)
* Refers to investigations regarding suspected insider
trading of securities in Vitaco Holdings Limited
* Alleged insider trading does not involve any of vitaco's
officers or employees
