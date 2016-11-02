Nov 2 Belle Corp :

* Responds to pse query on clarification of philstar.com news article "Sy, Tieng Family eye $50-b Cavite project"

* Confirms it signed agreement with the solar group whereby it agreed to participate in consortium called arrc on oct 29, 2016

* Belle is currently planning to acquire an equity stake in arrc of up to 49% subject to finalization of the subscription agreement