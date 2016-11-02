BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems completes investment in 2 micro-irrigation dealers
* Says completion of investment in micro irrigation dealers - AVI & IDC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Cosmo Films Ltd
* Says Cosmo Films (Netherlands) Cooperatief U.A stands liquidated w.e.f October 28, 2016.
* Says there is no impact on shareholding of Cosmo Films Limited Source text: bit.ly/2fcry2O Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says completion of investment in micro irrigation dealers - AVI & IDC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -------------------