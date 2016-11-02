Nov 2 Indian Hotels Company Ltd

* Indian Hotels Company Ltd clarifies on letter by former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry

* Indian Hotels Company Ltd says risk committee not mandated under law for co

* Indian Hotels- all required governance processes in respect of investment approvals, risk assesment have been considered by board, duly constituted panels Source text - (bit.ly/2ecl6q6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)