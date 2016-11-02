Nov 2 NN Group NV :

* NN Group update on intention to make an all cash offer for Delta Lloyd

* NN group today reconfirms its intention to make a public offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Delta Lloyd

* Says on Delta Lloyd bid draft offer memorandum will be submitted to AFM no later than Dec. 28, 2016

* NN Group has had limited interaction with Delta Lloyd