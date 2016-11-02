Nov 2 Harita Seating Systems Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 46.2 million rupees versus 44.8 million rupees year ago

* Says declared interim dividend on 2 rupees per share

* Sept quarter total income from operations 925.4 million rupees versus 823.5 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fbAOUF Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)