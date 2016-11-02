Nov 2 Escorts Ltd

* Escorts agri machinery volumes grew by 53 percent in October 2016

* Says domestic tractor sales for the month of October 2016 up by 51.9 percent at 8,859 tractor

* Export for the month of October 2016 up by 270 percent at 111 tractors against 30 tractors in october 2015. Source text: bit.ly/2eTokTm Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)