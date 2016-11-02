BRIEF-Asia Pacific Satellite signs contract worth 5.60 bln won
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
Nov 2 Zeeland Family Oyj :
* Q3 revenue 2.3 million euros ($2.55 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 0.1 million euros versus loss 0.2 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating loss 0.2 million euros versus loss 0.3 million euros year ago
* Expects operating result in 2016 to be lower than in 2015
* Expects revenue in 2016 to be higher than in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.