BRIEF-Asia Pacific Satellite signs contract worth 5.60 bln won
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
Nov 2 Crunchfish AB IPO-CHRUNCH.ST:
* Crunchfish issue oversubscribed - trading scheduled to begin on Nasdaq First North on Nov. 11
* Through offer, company receives proceeds of 60 million Swedish crowns ($6.7 million) before deducting issue costs Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9451 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.