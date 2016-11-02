Nov 2 Rajesh Exports Ltd

* Rajesh Exports Limited - Rajesh Exports secures yet another export order worth of Rs. 1206 crores

* Rajesh Exports Limited - said order to be completed by Feb 2017

* Rajesh Exports Ltd says order will be executed at co's manufacturing facility at Bangalore

* Rajesh Exports Limited - order for gold amd diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE Source text - (bit.ly/2emce4s) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)