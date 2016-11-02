Nov 2 J D Wetherspoon Plc :
* Trading statement
* For 13 weeks to Oct. 23 2016, like-for-like sales
increased by 3.5 pct and total sales increased by 2.3 pct
* Level of like-for-like sales reduced to 2.3 pct in last 5
weeks of period
* Operating margin, excluding property gains, in 13 weeks to
Oct. 23 2016 was 8.6 pct, compared with 5.8 pct in same 13 weeks
last year
* Margin was unusually high during period and was unusually
low for same three months last year
* Company currently anticipates an operating margin of
around 7 pct for current financial year
* Company has opened one new pub since start of financial
year and has sold nine
* Intend to open about 15 pubs in current financial year
* As at July 24 2016, company's net debt/EBITDA was 3.47
times
* For foreseeable future, it is intended that company's net
debt/EBITDA will be around 3.5 times
* Company has made a reasonable start in current year
* Any forecasts for full year are inevitably tentative, with
nine months still to go - and outlook for current FY is
unchanged
