Nov 2 OneSavings Bank Plc :

* Trading update

* Strong financial and operational performance has continued in line with management expectations

* Underlying loan book growth of 13 pct for nine months to September 2016, excluding impact of Rochester disposal of c. 220 mln stg of mortgages

* Net loans & advances grew by 466 mln stg to 5.6 bln stg during period

* Margins on 510 mln stg of organic origination in Q3 remained strong

* Net interest margin to end of Q3 continued to be in line with our expectations

* Has drawn 626 mln stg under funding for lending scheme (FLS) to date and intends to commence drawing from new term funding scheme (TFS) during Q4

* Application levels for second half to date are significantly in excess of first half and our pipeline of new business is at a record level

* Application levels for second half to date are significantly in excess of first half and our pipeline of new business is at a record level

* Remain confident of achieving our net loan book growth target for this year and double-digit growth into 2017