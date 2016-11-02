BRIEF-Asia Pacific Satellite signs contract worth 5.60 bln won
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
Nov 2 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Q3 operating revenues of 14.5 million euros ($16 million)(incl. 2.7 million euros from Betit), up 50 pct from 9.7 million euros in Q2 2016
* Q3 organic revenue growth of 23 pct q/q
* Q3 EBITDA of 1.07 million euros, up from 0.96 million euros in Q2 2016 (incl. 0.34 million euros in transaction expenses)
* Expects to exceed FY 2016 target of 100 pct revenue-growth
* Expects revenues to exceed 120 million euros in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.