Nov 2 Clipper Logistics Plc :

* Has entered into an agreement with John Lewis Plc establishing a joint venture company

* Service will be operated by clipper with John Lewis providing expertise and insight into retail market

* Service has recently been expanded to over 300 Waitrose stores, providing nationwide coverage

* Funding will be provided on a 50/50 basis by John Lewis and Clipper, and profits will be shared between parties on same basis

* Consideration is initially 3.4 mln stg in cash and a further 0.5 mln stg should JV require it in first two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)