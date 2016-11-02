BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems completes investment in 2 micro-irrigation dealers
* Says completion of investment in micro irrigation dealers - AVI & IDC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 2 S&P:
* S&P - Ratings on India affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook stable
* S&P - Improvements in policymaking continue to strengthen the prospects for India's economic and fiscal performance
* S&P on India - Wide fiscal deficits, a heavy debt burden, and low per capita income nonetheless detract from the sovereign's credit profile
* S&P - outlook balances India's sound external position, inclusive policymaking tradition against vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income
* S&P - India's external position remains a credit strength
* S&P on India - expect GDP growth of 7.9% in 2016 (6.6% in per capita GDP) and 8% on average over 2016-2018 (6.7% in per capita GDP)
* S&P - India's growth outperforms its peers and is picking up modestly
* S&P - Expects India to record a moderate current account deficit of 1.4% in 2016
* S&P - Expect the RBI to achieve the inflation target of 5% by March 2017 as it advances along a glide path to the medium-term inflation target
* S&P - Believe RBI measures will support its ability to sustain economic growth while attenuating economic or financial shocks
Source text - bit.ly/2eTu27J
* Says completion of investment in micro irrigation dealers - AVI & IDC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -------------------