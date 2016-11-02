BRIEF-Asia Pacific Satellite signs contract worth 5.60 bln won
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
Nov 2 Intershop Communications AG :
* 9-month EBIT of -2.0 million euros (previous year: 0.05 million euros)
* 9-month revenues of 24.7 million euros ($27.33 million)(previous year: 32.7 million euros)
* Project revenues of 50 million euros and an EBIT margin of 5% by 2020 and will do everything in our power to reach these growth targets
* 9Mth result stood at -2.4 million euros (previous year: -0.1 million euros)
* Projects FY sales revenues of between 34 million and 36 million euros as well as a negative result (EBIT) of between 1 million and 2.5 million euros, including extraordinary expenses of approx. 1 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.