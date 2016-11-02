Nov 2 Moody's:

* Moody's: UK sovereign rating would be downgraded if UK was unable to conclude agreement with EU that protected core elements of access to single market

* Moody's - Central view is that the UK's medium-term economic outlook will in any event be weaker than it would otherwise have been

* Moody's - The scale of the impact of brexit on UK's growth prospects will depend on the format of the UK's new trading relationship with the EU.

* Moody's: Current baseline expectation is that the UK will eventually manage to enter into some form of free trade agreement with the EU

* Moody's: Does not expect to have clarity on the UK's objectives, or on its chances of achieving them, until the negotiations are under way

* Moody's - In Moody's view, there is little likelihood that the UK will not exit the EU.

* Moody's - For UK banks, the loss of passporting rights that operate across jurisdictions would be credit negative but manageable.

* Moody's on Brexit-Greatest impact would be felt through higher costs,increased inefficiency as companies restructure

Source text - bit.ly/2fd8Zvf