Nov 2 Summit Materials Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 revenue $480.2 million versus $426.3 million

* Summit materials inc says reaffirmed full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA financial guidance of $360.0 million to $370.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $477.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Summit materials inc says for full year 2016, company is reiterating its gross capital expenditures guidance to be in range of $150.0 million to $170.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61