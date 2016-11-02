BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Nov 2 Summit Materials Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 revenue $480.2 million versus $426.3 million
* Summit materials inc says reaffirmed full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA financial guidance of $360.0 million to $370.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $477.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Summit materials inc says for full year 2016, company is reiterating its gross capital expenditures guidance to be in range of $150.0 million to $170.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.61 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
