Nov 2 Tesoro Corp :

* On October 14, 2016, received offer to settle three notices of violations from county of San Diego, department of environmental health

* Tesoro -notice of violations allege improper operation of underground storage tank leak detection equipment required by california health,safety code

* Tesoro-Evaluating allegations, considering settlement offer;final resolution will not have material impact on liquidity,financial position or results Source text - bit.ly/2ed6PJJ Further company coverage: