UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Enable Midstream Partners Lp -
* Qtrly revenues were $620 million compared to $646 million for q3 2015
* Q3 revenue view $686.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enable midstream partners lp - qtrly net income attributable to limited partners $119 million versus net loss attributable to limited partners of $985 million
* Also forecasts that it will achieve higher end of its previously issued outlook for 2016 adjusted ebitda
* Enable midstream partners - forecasts will achieve lower end of previously issued outlook for maintenance capital, adjusted interest expense for 2016
* Expected to perform at the lower end of previously issued outlook for 2016 interest expense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future