Nov 2 Enable Midstream Partners Lp -

* Qtrly revenues were $620 million compared to $646 million for q3 2015

* Q3 revenue view $686.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enable midstream partners lp - qtrly net income attributable to limited partners $119 million versus net loss attributable to limited partners of $985 million

* Also forecasts that it will achieve higher end of its previously issued outlook for 2016 adjusted ebitda

* Enable midstream partners - forecasts will achieve lower end of previously issued outlook for maintenance capital, adjusted interest expense for 2016

* Expected to perform at the lower end of previously issued outlook for 2016 interest expense