Nov 2 Technodex Bhd
* Technodex bhd- ta securities holdings bhd entered into a
sale and purchase of shares agreement with tan wah choy and wong
siam hong
* Technodex- agreement for acquisition of additional 210,000
ordinary shares each in idealseed representing 42% of the total
share capital for 2.7 million rgt
* Technodex- ta securities holdings also entered into a sale
and purchase of shares agreement with surfstek resources (m) sdn
bhd
* Technodex- agreement with surftek for the acquisition of
the remaining 1.5 million ordinary shares of rm1.00 each in
surfstek research and development for 13.5 million rgt
