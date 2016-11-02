Nov 2 Spar Nord Bank A/S :
* Q3 core earnings before impairment 428 million Danish crowns ($63.70 million) versus 286
million crowns year ago
* Q3 impairment of loans and advances 54 million crowns versus 79 million crowns in Q2
* Forecast for full-year core earnings is adjusted upwards from around 1.1 billion crowns to
about 1.2 billion crowns
* FY loan impairment losses are now expected to be somewhat down on last year
* Says new strategy plan for 2017-19 includes growth initiatives and effciency-enhancing
initiatives, which when fully implemented are expected to contribute 200 million crowns and 100
million crowns
* 2017-19 target for return on equity is 9-11 pct after tax, and cost/income ratio is
expected to be 0.60
($1 = 6.7186 Danish crowns)
