Nov 2 Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Q3 core earnings before impairment 428 million Danish crowns ($63.70 million) versus 286 million crowns year ago

* Q3 impairment of loans and advances 54 million crowns versus 79 million crowns in Q2

* Forecast for full-year core earnings is adjusted upwards from around 1.1 billion crowns to about 1.2 billion crowns

* FY loan impairment losses are now expected to be somewhat down on last year

* Says new strategy plan for 2017-19 includes growth initiatives and effciency-enhancing initiatives, which when fully implemented are expected to contribute 200 million crowns and 100 million crowns

* 2017-19 target for return on equity is 9-11 pct after tax, and cost/income ratio is expected to be 0.60