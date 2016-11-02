BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 2 Oudh Sugar Mills Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 283.9 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 3.30 billion rupees
* Net loss in sept quarter last year was 191.5 million rupees; net sales was 2.51 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fucdOF Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago