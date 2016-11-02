Nov 2 Ht Media Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 309.3 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 5.96 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 368.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.95 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 285 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eTE4FN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)