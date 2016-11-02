BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 2 Sundram Fasteners Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 769.3 million rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 7.38 billion rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 421.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 6.60 billion rupees
* Says approved payment of interim dividend of 1.70 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2eTCOTk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago