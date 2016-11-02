Nov 2 Shilpa Medicare Ltd

Shilpa Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange that Koanna Healthcare Limited, UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare Limited, INDIA has received marketing authorizations from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) for the IMATINIB TABLETS in multiple strengths of 100 mg and 400 mg. The marketing authorization application for this generic product is made through decentralized procedure in 15 EU member states, which involves major European countries like UK, Germany, Netherlands, France, Czech Republic, Belgium, Ireland, Romania etc. Out of 15 member states the first approval is received from UK MHRA. Approvals from remaining member states will follow