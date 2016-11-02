Nov 2 Shilpa Medicare Ltd
* UK unit got marketing authorizations from UK MHRA for the
Imatinib tablets in multiple strengths of 100 mg and 400 mg.
* Approvals from remaining member states will follow
Source text : [Shilpa Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange
that Koanna Healthcare Limited, UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Shilpa Medicare Limited, INDIA has received marketing
authorizations from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products
Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) for the IMATINIB TABLETS in multiple
strengths of 100 mg and 400 mg. The marketing authorization
application for this generic product is made through
decentralized procedure in 15 EU member states, which involves
major European countries like UK, Germany, Netherlands, France,
Czech Republic, Belgium, Ireland, Romania etc. Out of 15 member
states the first approval is received from UK MHRA. Approvals
from remaining member states will follow]
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru newsroom)