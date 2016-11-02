Nov 2 Starhub Ltd
* qtrly net profit s$ 86.0 million versus s$118.7 million a
year ago
* for 2016, we intend to maintain annual cash dividend of 20
cents per ordinary share.
* q3 total revenue s$ 585.3 million versus s$603.1 million
* maintain our guidance on group's 2016 service revenue to
be at about 2015's level and group ebitda margin at about 32% of
service revenue
* in 2016, capex payment is expected to be at about 13% of
total revenue, excluding s$80 million spectrum payment due
