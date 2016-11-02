Nov 2 Entercom Communications Corp:

* Entercom Communications Corp - on november 1, Co, subsidiary, Entercom radio entered into a new senior secured credit facility - SEC Filing

* Entercom Communications Corp - new credit facility consists of a $480 million term loan ( 'new term loan') and a $60 million revolving credit facility

* Entercom - used proceeds to refinance existing senior secured credit facility, issue call notice, fund redemption of $220 million senior notes due 2019

* Entercom Communications Corp - effective date of redemption of notes is December 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fan0w0) Further company coverage: