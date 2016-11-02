BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 2 IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co Ltd
* Sept quarter net loss 806.7 mln rupees versus loss 818.7 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 3.57 billion rupees versus 3.52 billion rupees year ago Source text : bit.ly/2edgL5O Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago