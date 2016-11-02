Nov 2 Kate Spade & Co
* Kate Spade & Co executive - Q3 comp sales impacted by
increasing tourist headwinds in brick and mortar business -conf
call
* Kate Spade & Co executive- Increase in promotion expense,
testing certain price-point products contributed to increased
gross margin pressure in Q3 - conf call
* Kate Spade & Co executive- in Q4, will be adding the buy
online ship from store capability to co's outlets based on sales
from the flash sale site -conf call
* Kate Spade & Co executive- slower transition to cameron
street group within ecommerce channel also contributed to
increased Q3 gross margin pressure
* Kate Spade & Co executive- "We plan for a very, very high
level pricing pressure going into the all-important holiday
season" -conf call
