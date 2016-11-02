Nov 2 Steel Authority Of India Ltd

* On production front, Apr-Oct'16 period saw 22 % growth in saleable steel production compared to last year Source text: [ Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) witnessed a robust growth in total sales during the April-October'16 period of 20% over the corresponding period last year (CPLY). During this period the domestic sales went up by 15% with improvement in both long and flat products. On the production front, the Apr-Oct'16 period clocked better performance with 22 % growth in saleable steel production compared to the corresponding period last year ]