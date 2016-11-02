Nov 2 K I C Metaliks Ltd

* Mini blast furnace at company's durgapur plant has been shutdown w.e.f. November 02,, period of atleast 20-30 days for repairing of furnace

* During this period there will be no pig iron production at durgapur plant of company Source text: bit.ly/2edkRuQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)