Nov 2 Kroger Co

* Kroger co SAYS confirms its fiscal 2016 annual guidance.

* "long-term net earnings per diluted share growth rate guidance is 8-11%, plus a dividend that we expect to increase over time"

* "currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for Fry's in Arizona and for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan"

* Fy earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $114.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "also negotiating an agreement with teamsters for our Roundy's distribution center in Wisconsin"

* Negotiations this year with labor unions "will be challenging as we must have competitive cost structures in each market"