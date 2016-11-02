Nov 2 TVS Motor Co Ltd

* Says October total two-wheeler sales of 303885 vehicles, up 15.5 percent

* Says October three-wheeler sales of 4805 vehicles, versus 10510 units

* Says October exports vehicle sales of 35134 vehicles, versus 41682 units

* Says October two wheeler exports vehicle sales of 31656 vehicles, versus 32621 units Source text: bit.ly/2eUihxP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)