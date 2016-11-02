Nov 2 New Sports Group Ltd :
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* Company has unconditionally agreed to appoint placing
agent as sole placing agent
* Net proceeds from placing are estimated to be
approximately hk$92.2 mln
* Intends to use net proceeds from issue of bonds to
refinance november 2015 bonds
* Placing agent has unconditionally agreed to procure, on a
best effort basis, not less than six placees to subscribe for
bonds
* Deal for an aggregate principal amount of up to hk$95
million during placing period.
* Placing agent is Eternal Pearl Securities Limited
