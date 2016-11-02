Nov 2 New Sports Group Ltd :

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Company has unconditionally agreed to appoint placing agent as sole placing agent

* Net proceeds from placing are estimated to be approximately hk$92.2 mln

* Intends to use net proceeds from issue of bonds to refinance november 2015 bonds

* Placing agent has unconditionally agreed to procure, on a best effort basis, not less than six placees to subscribe for bonds

* Deal for an aggregate principal amount of up to hk$95 million during placing period.

* Placing agent is Eternal Pearl Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: