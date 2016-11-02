BRIEF-Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23
May 16 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :
Nov 2 Firstfarms A/S :
* Says enters pig production
* Entered a conditional agreement about purchase of Dan-Farm Holding A/S
* Due diligence process will be initiated, before agreement becomes final
* Purchase price is agreed to 11 million Danish crowns ($1.6 million) for 100 percent of shares in Dan-Farm Holding
* Purchase price is paid with issuance of new shares in Firstfarms
* Share price is fixed at 46.15 corresponding to fair value
* Says co plans to boost capital of 60 million yuan into a Beijing-based info-tech firm EWININFO, in exchange for 8.45 percent stake in it