Nov 2 Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd

* expects that Grandness (Anhui) Food Co., Ltd.'s production facility to commence production by first half of 2017.

* confirms that it has never authorised geoinvesting to access group's saic file records.

* group's financial statements and accounting policies strictly follow and adhere to singapore financial reporting standards

* has sufficient liquidity to pursue its current business and also its future business plans