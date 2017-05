Nov 2 Genmab A/S :

* Is improving its 2016 financial guidance published on Aug. 9

* Q3 revenue 364.7 million Danish crowns versus 277.8 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating profit 186.8 million crowns versus 142.7 million crowns year ago

* Now sees 2016 revenue at 1.20-1.25 billion crowns (previously 975 million-1.03 billion crowns)

* Now sees 2016 operating income at 375-425 million crowns (previously 150-200 million crowns)

* Raises guidance due to increased royalty and milestone income related to sales of Darzalex

* Increases 2016 projected Daratumumab milestones to 570 million crowns (previously 400 million crowns) due to inclusion of $25 million milestone triggered by sales exceeding $500 million in calendar year

* Increases projected Darzalex royalties to 400-450 million crowns (previously 350-400 million crowns) which are based on an estimated $500-550 million of Darzalex sales in 2016 (previously $440-490 million)

* Anticipates that 2016 operating expenses will remain in the range of 800-850 million crowns