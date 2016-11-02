BRIEF-Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 23
May 16 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :
Nov 2 Pak Tak International Ltd
* vendor and purchaser (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into equity transfer agreement
* vendor shall, subject to fulfillment of conditions precedent, transfer equity interest to purchaser at consideration of rmb36 million
* vendor is shenzhen shengbang business management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to boost capital of 60 million yuan into a Beijing-based info-tech firm EWININFO, in exchange for 8.45 percent stake in it