Taiwan stocks fall; TSMC down on profit taking

TAIPEI, May 16 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, dragged down by big cap Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) on continued profit taking. The main TAIEX index continued to flirt with the key 10,000 mark and was down 0.3 percent at 10,002.27 as of 0305 GMT, after closing 0.5 percent higher in the previous session. On Monday, it closed above the 10,000 level for the second time since last week when it posted its highest close in 17 years. Th