Nov 3 Phoenix New Media Ltd
* Board authorized to grant new unsecured term loans to
particle inc.
* To grant loans on or before january 15, 2017 with an
aggregate principal amount of rmb120 million
* Loans an interest rate of 9% per annum and with a term of
no more than six (6) months
* Pursuant to board approval, company granted an initial
loan of rmb46 million to particle on november 2
* May grant remaining loans to particle after obtaining
approval of company's parent company, phoenix tv, for such loans
