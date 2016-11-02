Nov 2 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
fiscal 2016 revenues $23.6 billion; GAAP EPS $3.81, non-GAAP EPS
$4.44
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.07
* Qtrly revenues $6.2 billion versus $5.5 billion
* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.91 - $1.01
* Sees Q1 non GAAP earnings per share $1.12 - $1.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $6.15
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 revenue $5.7 billion - $6.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $5.84
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
